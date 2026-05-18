HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

In 1st order, Kerala CM declares free bus rides for women

Mon, 18 May 2026
Share:
15:51
image
The newly sworn-in UDF government in Kerala on Monday announced a series of welfare measures, including free travel for women in KSRTC buses from June 15, enhanced honorarium for ASHA and Anganwadi workers, and the creation of a dedicated department for senior citizens.

Announcing the decisions taken at the first Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said detailed guidelines for the free bus travel scheme for women would be issued later.

The Cabinet also decided to constitute a separate department for elderly persons, which the Chief Minister said could be the first such initiative in the country.

"A society is judged by how it treats its elderly citizens. Kerala should become a model civilised society by ensuring dignified care for senior citizens," he said.

He said that fulfilling a promise made during the prolonged agitation by ASHA workers in front of the Secretariat, the Cabinet approved an increase of Rs 3,000 per month in their honorarium.

He also announced a monthly hike of Rs 1,000 each for Anganwadi workers and helpers, school cooking staff, pre-primary teachers and ayahs.

The Cabinet recommended senior MLA G Sudhakaran as the pro-term Speaker and requested the Governor to convene the Assembly for the swearing-in of MLAs and the election of the Speaker.

According to the schedule announced by the government, MLAs will be sworn in on May 21 and the Speaker will be elected on May 22, he said.

The Cabinet also appointed senior advocate Rajeev Babu as Advocate General and advocate T S Asaf Ali as Director General of Prosecution.

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to reinvestigate a case related to the alleged assault on two Youth Congress workers during a protest in Alappuzha when the former Chief Minister attended a programme there.

The CM said the Alappuzha district court had ordered reinvestigation on November 8, 2024, but the previous government had failed to implement the order for over one-and-a-half years.

Rejecting allegations of political vendetta, he said the government was only implementing the court's directive.

He also said that a white paper would be issued detailing the state's and the government's exchequer's financial condition.

Satheesan and 20 ministers were sworn in earlier in the day. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! In 1st order, Kerala CM declares free bus rides for women
LIVE! In 1st order, Kerala CM declares free bus rides for women

US moves planes with ammo to Israel, readies for Iran strike
US moves planes with ammo to Israel, readies for Iran strike

Dozens of US planes carrying ammunition landed in Tel Aviv, raising concerns about potential strikes on Iran. Negotiations between the US and Iran remain deadlocked over key issues, with both sides issuing fresh demands and warnings.

Coaching centre founder arrested in NEET paper leak case
Coaching centre founder arrested in NEET paper leak case

The CBI has arrested Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, founder of Renukai Career Centre, for his alleged involvement in the NEET-UG paper leak. The arrest followed the recovery of a leaked question paper from his mobile phone.

'Bail is rule even in UAPA': SC criticises own Umar Khalid order
'Bail is rule even in UAPA': SC criticises own Umar Khalid order

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed that bail is the general rule, even in cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), while granting bail to an accused in a narco-terror case.

New Covid-Like Virus Found In Bats
New Covid-Like Virus Found In Bats

Scientists stress there is currently no evidence of human infections, or community spread linked to the virus.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO