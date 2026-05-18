Haryana mandates EVs, CNG vehicles for aggregators in NCR

23:07

The Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved the rules for grant of aggregator licences, under which all vehicles inducted in the fleet of aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities in NCR areas will mandatorily be CNG, electric vehicles (EVs), battery-operated vehicles (BOV) or based on any other cleaner fuel.



Further, only CNG or Electric 3-wheeler auto-rickshaws will be allowed to be additionally inducted into existing fleets in the National Capital Region.



The Haryana Cabinet, which met here on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved the rules for grant of aggregator licences under the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993, in line with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). -- PTI