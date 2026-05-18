'False news' spread AIADMK planned to form govt with DMK support: EPS

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AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami/File image

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said that "false news" was spread claiming AIADMK planned to form a government with the support of the DMK.



Underscoring that the AIADMK was founded in 1972 on the principle of opposition to the DMK, Palaniswami said fake news was circulated alleging that the AIADMK was working on plans to form the government with the DMK's support.



Palaniswami, in a statement, accused the TVK of attempting to lure AIADMK office-bearers by way of "horse-trading," and allurement of public offices (ministership). -- PTI