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DDA issues fresh eviction notices in Yamuna Bazar area in Delhi

Mon, 18 May 2026
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The Delhi Development Authority has issued fresh eviction notices to all residents of Yamuna Bazar to vacate the area within 15 days.

Following the earlier notice issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the DDA has pasted notices dated May 15 directing residents to vacate the area as it falls within the O-Zone category of the Yamuna floodplains.

The notice issued earlier on May 5 had directed 310 residents to vacate the area within 15 days, while the fresh notice covers the entire area of Yamuna Bazar.

"The said land is part of the Yamuna river floodplain, which is an ecologically sensitive zone, and is required to be kept free from encroachment in accordance with applicable planning provisions and directions of the High Court of Delhi and directions issued by the National Green Tribunal from time to time in matters relating to protection and restoration of the Yamuna floodplain," the fresh DDA notices read.

This notice has also given residents seven days to submit any "representations/objections" to the DDA's land management office, which was not mentioned in the earlier notices issued. -- PTI

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