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CPM questions singing of full Vande Mataram at Satheesan's swearing-in

Mon, 18 May 2026
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Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar administers the oath of office to the CM-designate VD Satheesan (left)in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday/@KeralaGovernor/ANI Photo
Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar administers the oath of office to the CM-designate VD Satheesan (left)in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday/@KeralaGovernor/ANI Photo
Communist Party of India-Marxist leader P A Mohamed Riyas on Monday raised concerns over the singing of the full Vande Mataram during the swearing-in ceremony of the United Democratic Front Cabinet in Kerala, claiming that officially only its first two couplets are sung.

Riyas' remarks in a Facebook post, while congratulating Congress leader V D Satheesan on being sworn in as chief minister and extending support to his government, drew a sharp response from Bharatiya Janata Party MLA V Muraleedharan, who questioned which portions of the national song had troubled the CPI-M leader.

"Is there anything in the song that is seditious or challenges national integrity? How does Vande Mataram, chosen as our national song by the Constituent Assembly, become unconstitutional? Which part of it challenges the secularism of the country?" Muraleedharan asked in his post.

He also sought clarification from CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on whether this reflected the Left party's official stand.

In his Facebook post, the former minister claimed that portions of Vande Mataram beyond the first two couplets have historically been controversial and have raised concerns.

"Attempts to make Vande Mataram mandatory in various states before and after Independence have been controversial. Some organisations and civil rights activists have argued that making it compulsory could affect constitutional freedoms and secularism," Riyas claimed.

"As per recent Supreme Court observations, the central government's directive to sing Vande Mataram is only advisory and not mandatory; there is no penalty for non-compliance," he added. -- PTI

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