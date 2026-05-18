BSE Sensex top gainers today

19:03

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Monday after facing sharp losses in intraday trade, supported by value buying in IT and select blue-chip counters.



However, a weak rupee against the US dollar and rising global crude prices amid escalated tensions in West Asia capped the gains, traders said.



In an extremely volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex increased by 77.05 points, or 0.10 percent, to settle at 75,315.04. During the day, it tanked 1,134.78 points, or 1.50 percent, to 74,180.26.



A total of 3,034 stocks declined while 1,264 advanced and 194 remained unchanged on the BSE.



The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 6.45 points, or 0.03 per cent, to end at 23,649.95.



"...market sentiment witnessed a mild recovery from intraday lows but remained largely weak due to a mix of global and domestic pressures. The rebound was primarily supported by value buying at lower levels along with selective strength in IT and pharma stocks, which helped the indices trim part of their losses.



"However, the upside remained limited as rising crude oil prices, continued weakness in the rupee near record lows, and sustained FII outflows continued to weigh on the market," Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said.



From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major winners.