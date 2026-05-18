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BJP MLAs hold meetings to revamp Bengal's health and education sectors

Mon, 18 May 2026
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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari during a meeting with officials/@SuvenduWB/X
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari during a meeting with officials/@SuvenduWB/X
Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs of West Bengal conducted spot checks of state-run hospitals and held meetings with bureaucrats governing the health and education sectors on Monday, with an aim to "revamp" the two domains and address ailments, party sources said.

While BJP legislators Swapan Dasgupta and Shankar Ghosh held a meeting with senior officials of the state education department at Bikash Bhavan in Salt Lake, a team of eight MLAs met bureaucrats and officers of the health department at Swasthya Bhavan.

"There has been a visible deterioration in the state-run education system over the past few years. It is our intention to bring the sector out of this mess and plan for a revamped system in the near future," Ghosh told reporters after the meeting.

"We need cooperation of all stakeholders in the education sector to plan for the future and formulate the state's education policy accordingly," he said.

Sources in the department said the meeting was held to prepare the necessary grounds for implementation of the Centre's new education policy, approved by the Union cabinet in 2020. -- PTI

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