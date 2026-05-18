2 Navy jets crash during air show in US

08:38

Two US military jets collided during an air show at an Air Force base in Idaho, prompting their pilots to eject as the planes fell to the ground and crashed in a fiery explosion.





“Emergency responders are on the scene,” the Mountain Home Air Force Base’s 366th Fighter Wing wrote on Facebook. “An investigation is underway and more details will be released as they become available.”





The base in another social media post said that it was locked down immediately following the crash. The remainder of the air show was cancelled.





All four crew members ejected safely and are in stable condition, base officials said.





The collision involved two US Navy EA18-G Growlers from the Electronic Attack Squadron 129 in Whidbey Island, Washington, said Cmdr Amelia Umayam, spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, US Pacific Fleet.

The aircraft were performing an aerial demonstration when the crash occurred, Umayam said in a statement. The four crew members from both jets safely ejected, and the crash was under investigation, she said.