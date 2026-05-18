11 killed as tempo packed with engagement party guests hits truck in Maha

19:52

A tempo packed with guests heading for an engagement ceremony collided with a speeding container truck on Monday on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, killing 11 people and injuring 20 others, the police said.



The accident occurred near Dhaniwari village under Dahanu taluka at around 4 pm when the Eicher tempo, packed with more than 50 passengers, was heading for the engagement ceremony of one Balaram Jairam Dandekar, hailing from Bapugaon Khadkipada village, they said.



"A total of 11 persons died and 20 others were injured in the ghastly accident. The injured have been rushed to the Kasa Upazila Hospital and other nearby medical facilities for treatment," Senior Inspector Amar Patil of the Kasa police station told PTI.



According to police, the impact of the collision was so severe that both the tempo and the container overturned on the spot, trapping several passengers underneath the vehicles. -- PTI