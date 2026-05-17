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Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son sent to jail in POCSO case

Sun, 17 May 2026
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09:19
Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar./ANI Photo
Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar./ANI Photo
The son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, was remanded to judicial custody until May 29 regarding allegations against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Cyberabad Police arrested Bandi Sai Bhageerath, alias Bhageerath, following a multi-city manhunt in connection with a criminal case involving severe charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

According to an official press note issued by the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, the accused was apprehended on the evening of May 16, 2026, and has since been remanded to judicial custody.

The case (Cr. No. 684/2026) was initially registered at the Petbasheerabad Police Station on May 8, 2026, following a complaint lodged by a victim girl.

During the investigation, the Investigating Officer (IO) examined statements from the victim and key witnesses. Based on the victim's detailed account, the police altered the sections of the law to include Section 64 (2)(m) of the BNS (pertaining to aggravated sexual assault) and Section 5 (1) r/w 6 of the POCSO Act 2012.

The victim's formal statement was officially recorded before a Magistrate under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Ritiraj, DCP, Kukatpally, was designated to directly supervise the ongoing high-profile investigation.

Following the registration of the enhanced charges, Bhageerath evaded authorities, prompting the police to launch a widespread search operation.

Teams were dispatched to various locations across Karimnagar, Delhi, and other cities, targeting locations and residences belonging to the accused's acquaintances. A 'Look out Circular' was also formally issued to prevent his escape. -- ANI

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