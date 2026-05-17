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TMC cries foul over 'selective FIR' against Abhishek Banerjee

Sun, 17 May 2026
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09:36
TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee/File image
TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee/File image
Trinamool Congress leader Tanmoy Ghosh on Sunday cried foul play days after an FIR was filed against TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over alleged inflammatory remarks and said "such selective FIRs are unacceptable".

"We have heard many provocative statements from BJP leaders. I believe that politics should be conducted with dignity. Such selective FIRs are unacceptable. This should apply to everyone; why only against Abhishek, just because the TMC lost the election? This is not acceptable at all," he told ANI.

The FIR was registered at the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime police station for allegedly making inflammatory statements ahead of the elections. 

The case was registered for his remarks regarding the playing of DJs and his statements against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the FIR dated May 15, complainant Rajib Sarkar alleged that Banerjee delivered "provocative, threatening and inflammatory speeches" during political rallies and election campaigns, allegedly inciting violence, promoting enmity and disturbing public tranquillity.

The FIR further noted that the remarks were made from Banerjee's official social media handle on Facebook, namely, 'Abhishek Banerjee Official', along with other social media news platforms.

According to the FIR, the complainant specifically referred to speeches delivered at Maheshtala, Arambagh, Haringhata and Nandigram rallies during March-April, wherein the accused allegedly threatened opposition workers and used aggressive language likely to create public disorder and political unrest. -- ANI

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