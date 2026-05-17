Search op launched in Poonch after foiled infiltration bid

08:22

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Security forces have launched a multi-area search operation to track down suspected terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.



The operation was launched in various parts of Poonch after an infiltration bid was foiled in the Mankote area of Mendhar tehsil on May 12, killing one intruder.



Security personnel, including Army and police teams, launched a large-scale combing operation, covering more than five areas in the district to trace suspected militants believed to be operating in the region, they said.



Following the killing of the infiltrator in the Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC), security arrangements across the district have been strengthened, with additional checkpoints established and vehicles being subjected to thorough inspection, according to officials.



There were unconfirmed reports about the possible presence of a high-profile foreign terrorist operating in valley. However, no official confirmation was available. -- PTI