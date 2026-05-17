HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Search op launched in Poonch after foiled infiltration bid

Sun, 17 May 2026
Share:
08:22
File image
File image
Security forces have launched a multi-area search operation to track down suspected terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

The operation was launched in various parts of Poonch after an infiltration bid was foiled in the Mankote area of Mendhar tehsil on May 12, killing one intruder.

Security personnel, including Army and police teams, launched a large-scale combing operation, covering more than five areas in the district to trace suspected militants believed to be operating in the region, they said.

Following the killing of the infiltrator in the Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC), security arrangements across the district have been strengthened, with additional checkpoints established and vehicles being subjected to thorough inspection, according to officials.

There were unconfirmed reports about the possible presence of a high-profile foreign terrorist operating in valley. However, no official confirmation was available. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran prepares professional mechanism to manage Hormuz
LIVE! Iran prepares professional mechanism to manage Hormuz

Search op launched in Poonch after foiled infiltration bid
Search op launched in Poonch after foiled infiltration bid

Security forces have launched a multi-area search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to track down suspected terrorists, following a foiled infiltration bid.

TCS officer denied bail over inaction on harassment complaint
TCS officer denied bail over inaction on harassment complaint

A Nashik court has denied bail to a TCS site head, Ashwini Chainani, in a sexual harassment and conversion case, citing her failure to act on the victim's complaints. The court also rejected bail for other accused individuals in the case.

Vijay keeps home ministry, Sengottaiyan gets finance
Vijay keeps home ministry, Sengottaiyan gets finance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will handle key portfolios including police, general administration and welfare of women, youth and children. Veteran leader K A Sengottaiyan has been designated as the Finance Minister.

'Don't Know Whether Vijay Understands...'
'Don't Know Whether Vijay Understands...'

'...the enormous responsibility and faith the youth has put on his shoulders, that he is going to solve their problems.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO