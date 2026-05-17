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'Sack Dharmendra Pradhan': Rahul questions PM's silence

Sun, 17 May 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he was not sacking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan despite repeated paper leaks in his tenure.

In a post on X, Gandhi also questioned the "silence" of the prime minister on the matter.

"NEET 2024: Paper leaked. Exam not cancelled. Minister did not resign. CBI set up an investigation. A committee was formed.

"NEET 2026: Paper leaked. Exam cancelled. Minister still did not resign. CBI is investigating again. Another committee will be formed," Gandhi posted on X.

The National Testing Agency cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (Undergraduate) held on May 3 amid allegations of irregularities. The re-exam has been scheduled for June 21.

"Mr Modi, the country is asking you some questions - answer them! Why are paper leaks happening repeatedly? Why are you silent time and again on this 'Pariksha pe Charcha'? Why aren't you dismissing the education minister who keeps failing repeatedly?" The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha asked, using the hashtag "#SackPradhan".

'Pariksha pe Charcha' is a programme in which the prime minister interacts with students, parents and teachers. The initiative aims to reshape the examination experience of students by fostering confidence, positivity, and holistic well-being.

On Saturday, Gandhi demanded that the prime minister should immediately sack Pradhan or take responsibility himself.

He also alleged that the "BJP-RSS nexus" has destroyed India's education system and said the hard work of 22 lakh NEET aspirants has gone to waste.

"The whole country knows that two days before NEET, its question paper was being distributed on WhatsApp. Dharmendra Pradhan ji says he has nothing to do with the matter. The (Parliamentary) Committee had made recommendations but he put it in the dustbin on the pretext that opposition people were on the committee and that it was of no use," Gandhi said in a video statement.

"The truth is that you (government) have damaged the core of India. This is a nexus of the RSS, the BJP and their people that have been installed in universities, vice chancellors and professors, to mint money," the former Congress president said, adding that all people involved in the alleged paper leak be put in jail.

Pradhan on Friday announced that the NEET-UG re-examination would be held on June 21. 

He said the medical entrance exam would be computer-based from next year onwards in view of irregularities linked to it. -- PTI

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