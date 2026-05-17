Russian President Putin to visit China from May 19 to 20

10:18

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China from May 19 to 20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the official Telegram channel of Russia's foreign ministry.



The ministry said the visit is "timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the signing of the 'Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation' - a foundational document for interstate relations."



During the visit, Putin and Xi will "discuss current issues on the bilateral agenda, ways to further deepen the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation" between Russia and China, while also exchanging views on "key international and regional issues."



The two leaders are also expected to participate in the official opening ceremony of the "Years of Education of Russia and China for 2026-2027."



According to the official statement, "following the talks, they are expected to sign a Joint Statement at the highest level, as well as a number of bilateral intergovernmental, interdepartmental and other documents."



The programme of the visit will also include a meeting between Putin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, where both sides are expected to discuss "prospects for trade and economic cooperation."



Earlier on Thursday (local time), the Kremlin said that preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to China were nearly complete, with official dates expected to be announced shortly, according to the Russian news agency TASS. -- ANI