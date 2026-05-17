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No Maoists left on wanted list after Op Antim Prahar: Gadchiroli SP

Sun, 17 May 2026
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08:35
Security personnel during an anti-Maoist operation in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra/File image
Security personnel during an anti-Maoist operation in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra/File image
Gadchiroli Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have arrested eight Maoists and secured the surrender of five senior cadres during the anti-Naxal drive 'Operation Antim Prahar', marking a major breakthrough in the fight against Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the district.

Superintendent of police M Ramesh said the operation has led to the complete removal of Maoists from the district police's official wanted records. 

"CRPF and Gadchiroli police had launched 'Operation Antim Prahar', under which eight Maoists have been arrested... No Maoist now remains on its official 'wanted' records after the launch of 'Operation Antim Prahar'," he said.

According to the police, the arrested Maoists include two Divisional Committee Members (DVCMs) and two Platoon Party Committee Members (PPCMs). Several of them were allegedly involved in the February 7 Phodewada encounter in which a C-60 commando was killed. 

The Maharashtra government had announced a combined reward of Rs 64 lakh for the arrested cadres.

Security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during the operation, including 51 firearms such as LMGs, AK-47 rifles, INSAS rifles, SLRs, .303 rifles, 12-bore guns and BGL launchers. Police also seized detonators, live cartridges, Maoist literature and Rs 65.34 lakh in cash, allegedly meant for future attacks. -- ANI

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