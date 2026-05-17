Mehbooba Mufti backs RSS leader's call for talks with Pak

17:12

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday endorsed RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale's recent remark that people-to-people contact is key to breaking the deadlock with Pakistan and there should always be a window for dialogue.



"The solution to Kashmir lies in dialogue and within the framework of the Constitution. Whatever we have to achieve needs to be done from Delhi and here (Jammu and Kashmir). We believe in engagement and talks. We seek peace with dignity," Mehbooba said at a party workers' convention in Srinagar.



The former J-K chief minister welcomed Hosabale's statement on the need for dialogue and people-to-people contact with Pakistan, which was endorsed by former Army chief M M Naravane.



In an interview with PTI Videos recently, the RSS general secretary said Pakistan's military and political leadership have lost India's confidence, and it is time for civil society to lead the way, "because we have a cultural relation and we have been one nation".



"What Hosabale has said now is what (PDP founder) Mufti Mohammad Sayeed advocated till his last breath. Open our roads leading to the other side of Kashmir… Pakistan, China and Central Asia. If (Narendra) Modi ji wants to carve a name for himself, he should resolve the Kashmir issue and involve Pakistan in the process," Mehbooba said.



Noting that the prime minister should initiate a dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir for a resolution to the Kashmir issue and involve Pakistan in the process, Mehbooba said, "I am not saying that Narendra Modi has done nothing for the resolution of the Kashmir issue. He visited Lahore in 2016, but it was followed by the Pathankot attack. Pakistan will have to respond positively to any efforts of outreach from India."



Delhi will have to listen to the voice of Kashmiris, she added.



"Mufti Mohammad Sayeed used to say that even if we build roads of gold and bridges of silver, they will be of no use if the Kashmir issue is not resolved. Development is good, but talks can make you a statesman for peace in the region and South Asia. Peace in Kashmir can show the way forward," the PDP chief said.



Calling for the release of political detainees ahead of Eid at the end of the month, Mehbooba said freeing prisoners would be the first real confidence-building measure that would send a strong message of reconciliation and healing to the people of Kashmir.



Former Army chief Naravane too supported Hosabale's stand for fostering dialogue and people-to-people connections with Pakistan, saying such engagements are "important".



"The common man has nothing to do with politics. When there is friendship between two persons, there will also be friendship between two nations. People-to-people contact is important," Naravane told PTI on Wednesday.