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LPG tanker carrying 20,000 tonnes of LPG reaches Gujarat

Sun, 17 May 2026
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A Marshall Islands-flagged tanker carrying approximately 20,000 tonnes of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) has arrived at Kandla Port in Gujarat's Kachchh district.

The vessel identified as the tanker "Symi" crossed the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz on May 13 before reaching the Indian port.

The arrival of the LPG shipment comes amid heightened international attention on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy transit route connecting the Persian Gulf with international shipping lanes.

Earlier on Friday, Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, where he affirmed that friendly nations can rely on Iran for commercial safety.

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