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Kharge, Rahul to attend Satheesan's swearing-in ceremony on Monday

Sun, 17 May 2026
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Kerala chief minister-designate V D Satheesan in Thiruvananthapuram on May 18, sources said on Sunday.

The party sources said Wayanad MP and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also attend the ceremony.

There was no confirmation on whether Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi would also attend.

Satheesan had earlier said the national leadership would invite leaders from other states for the ceremony.

All chief ministers of Congress-ruled states -- Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh -- will also attend.

The party has also invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, but a confirmation from him is awaited.

Satheesan will take oath along with his Cabinet at the ceremony, which will begin at 10 am at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, party leaders said.

The Congress-led UDF won 102 of the 140 assembly seats in the Kerala elections. -- PTI

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