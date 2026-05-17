Kerala CM-designate Satheesan meets church head ahead of swearing-in

11:08

Kerala Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan

Kerala Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan met Cardinal Baselios Cleemis at the Bishop House in Pattom Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.



Satheesan has been meeting various prominent personalities after the AICC announced him as the next chief minister of the state.



Cleemis is the head of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church.



Satheesan was received by the Cleemis at the entrance of the Bishop House.



After a brief interaction with clerics, he accompanied the Cleemis to the dining room, where they held discussions after being served tea. After spending around 30 minutes, they met reporters together.



Cleemis congratulated Satheesan and wished him success in leading the state.



When asked whether minority issues were discussed during the meeting, the Cleemis said no such discussions were held as Satheesan is yet to be sworn in as the CM.



"We strongly believe that the government under him will respect all communities in the state," he said. -- PTI