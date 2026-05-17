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Kerala braces for heavy rainfall as IMD issues orange alert

Sun, 17 May 2026
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The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued an orange alert in two districts as heavy rain was reported in various parts of Kerala.

The IMD declared an orange alert for Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours at isolated places.

A yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, warning of heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm.

On May 18, a yellow alert has been sounded in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts, while on May 19 it will be in force in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), in a statement, urged people living in landslide- and flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and move to safer locations as per official instructions.

Residents along riverbanks and downstream areas of dams have also been advised to exercise caution and relocate if necessary.

People in vulnerable areas have been asked to ensure that relief camps are operational and shift during daytime if required, in coordination with local and revenue authorities, the statement said.

Given the likelihood of strong winds, those living in weak or poorly secured houses have been advised to take precautions or move to safer places.

The authorities also warned against crossing rivers, entering water bodies for bathing or fishing, or venturing onto bridges over swollen rivers during heavy rainfall.

Unnecessary travel should be avoided, especially to hilly areas, waterfalls and water bodies, until the weather warning is lifted, they said.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution on roads near water bodies and avoid driving through flooded stretches.

People have also been urged to secure loose trees, electric posts, hoardings and walls in both private and public spaces and report potential hazards to authorities. -- PTI

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