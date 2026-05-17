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Iran prepares 'professional mechanism' to manage Hormuz

Sun, 17 May 2026
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Head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee Ebrahim Azizi on Saturday said that Iran has prepared a "professional mechanism" to regulate maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz through a designated route, which will be unveiled soon.

In a post on X, Azizi said the proposed mechanism has been developed within the framework of Iran's national sovereignty and with the aim of ensuring the security of international trade. He further stated that only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran would be permitted to benefit from the mechanism. 

Azizi also said that the proposed route would remain closed to operators associated with the so-called "freedom project" (United States).

"Iran, within the framework of its national sovereignty and the guarantee of international trade security, has prepared a professional mechanism to manage traffic in the Strait of Hormuz along a designated route, which will be unveiled soon. In this process, only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit from it. The necessary fees will be collected for the specialized services provided under this mechanism. This route will remain closed to the operators of the so-called 'freedom project'," said the 'X' post from Azizi.

This development comes amidst the ongoing tensions within Middle East region due to US-Iran conflict.

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump had said that United States and China have agreed that "Iran can't have nuclear weapons," and that the Strait of Hormuz must be opened.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One following his departure from China, President Trump asserted that the US controls the Strait of Hormuz, while emphasising Iran has been hit with 500 million dollars of loss per day in the past two and half weeks due to US' naval blockade in the region. -- ANI

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