Indian worker among 4 killed as Ukrainian drones hit Russia

18:40

One Indian worker was among four killed as Ukraine launched one of its largest drone strikes on Russia on Sunday, the Indian embassy said.





The identity of the deceased or those injured in the overnight drone attack is not yet known.





"One Indian worker has lost his life and three others have been injured in a drone attack in Moscow region earlier today. Embassy officials have visited the location and met the injured workers in the hospital," the Indian embassy in Russia said.





"The Embassy condoles the loss of life and is working with the company management and local authorities to provide necessary assistance to the workers," the embassy added.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the drone strikes, saying that they were "entirely justified".