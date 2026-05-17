Fire breaks out in coach of Rajdhani Express, no casualties

08:51

Fire broke out in an AC coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district early Sunday, railway officials said.



No casualties have been reported in the blaze that broke out at 5:15 am in the Kota division of the railways.



The fire broke out in the B-1 coach carrying 68 passengers prompting emergency measures, senior railways commercial manager Sourbah Jain said.



The affected coach was detached from the rake, and overhead electric supply (OHE) was promptly switched off to ensure safety.



All the passengers were deboarded from the train. None of the passengers sustained injuries, Kota railway PRO Ravindera Lakhara told PTI.



Arrangements have been made to accommodate them in other coaches for the journey up to Kota, the railways said. -- PTI