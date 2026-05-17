HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fire breaks out in coach of Rajdhani Express, no casualties

Sun, 17 May 2026
Share:
08:51
image
Fire broke out in an AC coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district early Sunday, railway officials said.

No casualties have been reported in the blaze that broke out at 5:15 am in the Kota division of the railways.

The fire broke out in the B-1 coach carrying 68 passengers prompting emergency measures, senior railways commercial manager Sourbah Jain said.

The affected coach was detached from the rake, and overhead electric supply (OHE) was promptly switched off to ensure safety.

All the passengers were deboarded from the train. None of the passengers sustained injuries, Kota railway PRO Ravindera Lakhara told PTI.

Arrangements have been made to accommodate them in other coaches for the journey up to Kota, the railways said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran prepares professional mechanism to manage Hormuz
LIVE! Iran prepares professional mechanism to manage Hormuz

Search op launched in Poonch after foiled infiltration bid
Search op launched in Poonch after foiled infiltration bid

Security forces have launched a multi-area search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to track down suspected terrorists, following a foiled infiltration bid.

TCS officer denied bail over inaction on harassment complaint
TCS officer denied bail over inaction on harassment complaint

A Nashik court has denied bail to a TCS site head, Ashwini Chainani, in a sexual harassment and conversion case, citing her failure to act on the victim's complaints. The court also rejected bail for other accused individuals in the case.

Vijay keeps home ministry, Sengottaiyan gets finance
Vijay keeps home ministry, Sengottaiyan gets finance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will handle key portfolios including police, general administration and welfare of women, youth and children. Veteran leader K A Sengottaiyan has been designated as the Finance Minister.

'Don't Know Whether Vijay Understands...'
'Don't Know Whether Vijay Understands...'

'...the enormous responsibility and faith the youth has put on his shoulders, that he is going to solve their problems.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO