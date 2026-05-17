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Fire at UAE's Barakah nuclear plant after drone strike

Sun, 17 May 2026
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17:38
Representative image
Representative image
A drone strike has targeted the United Arab Emirate's al-Dhafra region, igniting a fire at an electrical generator positioned within the sprawling complex of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. 

The sudden aerial attack triggered an immediate activation of emergency response protocols to contain the blaze at the critical infrastructure facility.

In an official public update released on X, Abu Dhabi's media office confirmed that emergency teams successfully managed the situation on the ground. The statement reassured the public that no injuries were reported and there was no impact on radiological safety levels after the fire outside the inner perimeter of the power plant.

The incident has triggered widespread international concern, even though no faction has come forward to claim responsibility for the aerial incursion. 

The official statement issued by the UAE notably refrained from attributing blame to any specific party for the hostile action, maintaining a cautious diplomatic stance. -- ANI

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