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FIR over posters against Rahul, Priyanka in Wayanad

Sun, 17 May 2026
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The police registered a case after posters targeting Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge appeared on the walls of  Congress office and nearby areas in Wayanad, officials said on Sunday.

Officials at Kalpetta police station said the case was registered following a complaint lodged by MLA T Siddique.

According to the FIR, the posters targeting the three party leaders appeared at the Wayanad DCC office compound wall and nearby areas on May 13, when uncertainty prevailed over the selection of the next Kerala Chief Minister.

Officials said the posters also threatened that Vadra, who is the MP from Wayanad, would be defeated in the next election.

It warned that "Wayanad will become the next Amethi".

The police said that soon after the incident, Congress workers removed the posters.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Kerala Police Act.

The police have retrieved CCTV footage in which a person was seen pasting the posters on the walls, and efforts are underway to identify him, officials said. -- PTI

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