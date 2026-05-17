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Delhi Police asks personnel to use public transport following PM's save fuel appeal

Sun, 17 May 2026
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Delhi Police has directed its personnel, particularly those posted at the Police Headquarters and offices connected by Metro, to use public transport for routine commuting following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce fuel consumption and unnecessary expenditure, an official told PTI.

The General Administration Branch (GAB) of Delhi Police headquarters, with the approval of Senior officers, has issued a set of directions, containing 13 measures aimed at reducing avoidable vehicular movement, conserving electricity and ensuring economical use of government resources across all districts and specialised units of the force.

According to the order, staff posted in offices having Metro and public transport connectivity, especially at PHQ, have been encouraged to use public transport for daily commuting.

"Staff posted in offices having Metro/public transport connectivity, particularly at PHQ, shall be encouraged to use public transport for routine commuting whenever operationally feasible," read the memorandum, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (GAB) Aalap Patel.

To minimise unnecessary fuel consumption and optimise vehicle usage, the circular directed the pooling of dak motorcycles and other two-wheelers at police stations and units.

Investigating officers and other staff travelling from the same police station, subdivision or unit to common destinations have been directed to use pooled vehicles as far as practicable.

It also directed that routine meetings, reviews, coordination conferences and inter-unit consultations be conducted via virtual platforms.

The order further emphasises proper upkeep and fuel-efficient maintenance of all official vehicles. Units have been instructed to ensure timely servicing, maintenance of tyre pressure, proper engine tuning, replacement of worn-out parts and periodic inspection of fuel systems.

Supervisory officers have also been asked to ensure that vehicles due for servicing are not overused and that avoidable fuel wastage is prevented through better maintenance practices.

In another significant instruction, security units have been directed to rationalise the size of VIP and VVIP convoys, ensuring minimum essential deployment of vehicles.

"Security units shall ensure minimum essential deployment of vehicles in VIP/VVIP movement, without compromising security, protocols, or operational requirements," it read.

District Deputy Commissioners of Police and unit heads have also been asked to periodically monitor fuel consumption, maintain vehicle logbooks and review utilisation patterns to ensure economical and need-based deployment.

According to the order, any abnormal fuel consumption is to be examined immediately.

The circular calls for optimum utilisation of manpower and available resources to improve operational productivity and cost-effectiveness in the day-to-day functioning of the force. -- PTI

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