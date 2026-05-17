Delhi govt advises 2-day WFH in pvt sector, car pooling

15:10

The Delhi government has advised private companies and organisations to adopt a two-day work-from-home policy, make changes to office timings, and urge employees to avail car pooling and public transport to support the fuel-saving efforts amid global uncertainties.



Private entities involved in essential, emergency services like hospitals and other health establishments, electricity, water, sanitation and related municipal services, were not covered by the advisory issued by the Delhi labour department.



Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier this week launched the 90-day 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan' fuel-saving campaign, stipulating two-day work-from-home for all Delhi government employees, and use of public transport.



She had said the private sector too will be urged to support these fuel-saving initiatives in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal on wise expenditure of resources.



The labour department advisory issued Sunday said in the background of the prevailing global situation, it is imperative to conserve fuel -- petrol, diesel and CNG -- and ensure its optimal use.



Commuting to and from offices is one of the largest contributors to daily vehicular fuel consumption in the capital, it noted.



A large proportion of this fuel use can be avoided through adoption of work-from-home (WFH) arrangements, which have demonstrated its operational feasibility during COVID-19 and GRAP-related curbs, it said.



"In order to contribute to national fuel conservation efforts, all employers of industrial establishments, factories, shops and commercial establishments in Delhi, including IT, IT Enabled Services (ITES), among others are strongly encouraged to implement a minimum of two days of work-from-home per week," the advisory said.



The advisory also suggested implementing staggered working hours to reduce peak-hour vehicular load on roads, encourage employees to use public transport, car-pooling, or non-motorised modes of commute.



Conversion of physical meetings to virtual or online sessions to reduce travel expenses, minimal use of official vehicles for non-essential travel, and adequate IT infrastructure support to enable seamless WFH operations were also advised.



The private sector has also been advised to take a pledge to reduce consumption of petrol, diesel and CNG through conscious commuting choices and purchase Indian-made products to strengthen the domestic economy.



"Employers are requested to sensitize their workforce about the national importance of fuel conservation during the current crisis and to actively motivate employees to adopt fuel-saving commuting practices," the advisory said.



The private organisations have been urged to contact the labour department for any assistance or clarification. -- PTI