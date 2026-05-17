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CNG price hiked by Rs 1 per kg in Delhi-NCR, second rise in two days

Sun, 17 May 2026
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Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices were raised by Rs 1 per kg across Delhi-NCR with effect from Sunday, marking the second hike in two days.

Following the revision, CNG will now cost Rs 80.09 per kg in Delhi. In Noida and Ghaziabad, the price has gone up to Rs 88.70 per kg.

This comes after rates were increased by Rs 2 per kg on May 15. With the latest hike, CNG prices have risen by a total of Rs 3 per kg in 48 hours.

Earlier on Friday, the Centre increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre across the country. Following the revision, petrol prices in New Delhi rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

The fuel price hike comes amid escalating global crude oil prices triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. 

The geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Israel and Iran conflict that began on February 28 this year, have disrupted global crude oil supplies and pushed Brent crude prices above $100 per barrel.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday defended the hike in fuel prices, comparing the 3.2 percent and 3.4 percent price increase in petrol in India to other countries, claiming that they witnessed the hikes ranging from 20 percent to nearly 100 percent due to the West Asia conflict. -- ANI

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