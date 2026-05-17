Bajrang Dal men barge into Doon showroom, write 'jihadi' on managers' name tags

16:46

A purported video has been widely circulating on social media showing a group of Bajrang Dal activists creating a ruckus at a footwear showroom in Dehradun and writing 'Jihadi' on the name tags of two Muslim staffers, alleging harassment of Hindu employees at the outlet.



The incident occurred on Thursday at the footwear outlet located on Rajpur Road, sources said.



Vikas Verma, Uttarakhand state convenor of the Bajrang Dal, who led the group, claimed they acted on a complaint alleging harassment of Hindu staffers by the outlet's manager and co-manager.



"The two Muslim managers were targeting Hindu employees by making them work overtime for four hours without paying any extra money. They also falsely accused them of theft to cut their salaries," Verma told PTI.



Asked if they reported the matter to the police first, Verma claimed that the authorities did not act on similar issues raised by them in the past.



When contacted, SP (City) Pramod Kumar said, "We have not received any complaint in the matter. We will take action if anyone approaches the police." PTI