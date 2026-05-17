'Avatar 4' and 'Avatar 5' are still floating out there: James Cameron

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Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron says the fourth and fifth installments of his acclaimed Avatar franchise are "still floating", and he wants to use new technologies to make films efficiently.



Cameron introduced the franchise in 2009, which was followed by another installments, Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022 and Avatar: Fire and Ash in 2025.



"I'll be doing some writing, I've got a number of projects I'm cooking. And Avatar 4 and 5 are still floating out there," Cameron said on The Empire Film Podcast.



"We're gonna be looking at some new technologies to try and do them more efficiently, because they're hideously expensive and take a long time. I want to do them in half the time for two-thirds of the cost, that's my metric. And so, it's going to take us a year or so to figure out how to do that. And in the meantime, I'll be writing and probably be doing a couple of other things," he added.



Avatar followed Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival.



Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are tentatively scheduled to release in theatres worldwide, with the fourth installment expected on December 21, 2029, and the fifth release on December 19, 2031.



Besides Avatar, Cameron is also working on a feature film adaptation of the historical non-fiction book The Last Train from Hiroshima by Charles R Pellegrino. -- PTI