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'Addressing issues': CBSE defends OSM amid concerns; review period from May 19-22

Sun, 17 May 2026
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reiterated the key benefits of On Screen Marking amid concerns over certain students worrying about lower marks in certain subjects, saying that all the concerns are being "addressed accordingly."

CBSE said that certain social media posts showed Class 12th students being " anxious about their results/marks and are attributing it to change of assessment scheme." 

The Board has reiterated that the "key benefits" of OSM are "uniformity in evaluation with adherence to the marking scheme prepared by experienced CBSE teachers."

"It appears from social media posts that many students of class XII Board are anxious about their results/marks and are attributing it to change of assessment scheme ie, On-Screen Marking (OSM) mechanism re-introduced this year. The Board is extremely sensitive to their concerns and is alive to addressing it accordingly," CBSE posted on X on Saturday.

"The CBSE reiterates that student well-being is of paramount importance and, therefore, has attempted to address all possible issues which could arise. The key benefits of OSM are uniformity in evaluation with adherence to the marking scheme prepared by experienced CBSE teachers. The marking scheme also contains alternative methods of answering so that children who answer deploying alternative methods are also graded," the Board added.

If any student feels dissatisfied with the result, there are clear and transparent avenues available, including verification of marks, access to evaluated answer books, and re-evaluation, the board has reiterated. -- ANI

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