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Rajeev Chandrasekhar says Satheesan invited him to swearing-in ceremony

Sat, 16 May 2026
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Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan had called him and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony of his Cabinet scheduled for May 18.

In a Facebook post, Chandrasekhar said he conveyed his thanks and wishes to Satheesan.

He also said BJP/NDA MLAs and leaders would attend the ceremony.

The BJP won three seats in the April 9 Kerala Assembly polls.

The winners were BJP leaders and former Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan, from the Nemom and Kazhakootam constituencies respectively in Thiruvananthapuram district, and local BJP leader B B Gopakumar from the Chathannoor seat in Kollam district.

The swearing-in ceremony of Satheesan and his colleagues in the new cabinet is expected to be attended by top political leaders from across party lines.  -- PTI

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