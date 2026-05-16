Mosque committee to challenge Bhojshala verdict

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The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Saturday claimed that the Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict in the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque case is contrary to historical facts, official records and archaeological evidence, and asserted that the mosque committee will challenge it in the Supreme Court.



The board claimed that the verdict is also in direct conflict with the spirit and constitutional mandate of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.



The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday ruled that the disputed complex in Dhar district is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while simultaneously quashing a decades-old ASI order that allowed the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at the site.



In a statement, the AIMPLB has strongly 'rejected' the verdict in which the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex has been declared a Saraswati temple.



The board stated that the judgement is 'contrary to historical facts, official records, archaeological evidence, and even the earlier stand of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)'.



The board announced that the Kamal Maula Mosque Committee will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court, and that the board will extend every possible support in this legal battle.



In the statement, board's spokesperson SQR Ilyas said that the verdict has been delivered in disregard of historical evidence, revenue records, colonial-era official documents, gazetteers, and centuries-old Muslim religious association with the site.



He further stated that the verdict is also in direct conflict with the spirit and constitutional mandate of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.



Ilyas said that the ASI's own earlier position had acknowledged the shared religious character of the site.



For decades, ASI's official records and signboards described the site as 'Bhojshala / Kamal Maula Mosque', which amounted to official recognition of its disputed and shared religious status.



Moreover, under the administrative arrangement of 2003, Hindus were allowed to offer puja on Tuesdays, while Muslims were permitted to offer Friday prayers, he said.



This arrangement itself was a clear acknowledgment that ASI recognised the historical claims and worship rights of both communities, Ilyas said.



Therefore, the high court's decision to terminate this arrangement marks a departure from ASI's own earlier stand, he said.



The division bench of justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi, in its 242-page order, said the religious character of the 11th-century monument based on scientific evidence, though it clarified the Muslim side may approach the Madhya Pradesh government for separate land in the district to construct a mosque.



The court after perusing all the material said there is no reason to disbelieve that the disputed area was Bhojshala, having a Saraswati temple.



"The religious character of disputed area of the Bhojshala Complex and Kamal Maula Mosque is held to be a Bhojshala with a temple of goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati)," the bench said in its order and also ordered that the area of Bhojshala "is held to be a protected monument" under 1958 Act with effect from March 3, 1904.



Directing that the ASI shall have full supervisory control over the preservation, conservation and regulation of religious access, the court asked the Centre and the ASI to take a decision for the purpose of administration and management of the affairs of the Bhojshala temple and Sanskrit learning.



The court said the central government "may consider" representations of some of the petitioners to bring back the 'Pratima' (idol) of goddess Saraswati from London Museum and re-establish the same within the complex.



This order nullified the April 2003 ASI order that permitted Hindus to worship on Tuesdays and Muslims to offer namaz on Fridays.



The high court's order had a mention about the background and legal arguments surrounding the Ayodhya dispute as many petitioners referred to the Supreme Court judgement.



The court also asked the Madhya Pradesh government to consider a plea from the petitioners for allocation of land in Dhar district for construction of a mosque. -- PTI