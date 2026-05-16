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CJI clarifies 'parasites' remarks, says 'pained' over media reports

Sat, 16 May 2026
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday issued a strongly worded clarification on his 'parasites' remarks, saying he was 'pained' by media reports that suggested he criticised youth.

"I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday," the CJI said in a statement.

Justice Kant emphasised that his remarks were specifically directed at individuals entering the legal profession through 'fake and bogus degrees' and were 'misquoted by a section of the media'.

The clarification follows a controversy during a hearing on Friday, when the CJI used words like 'parasites' and 'cockroaches' while pulling up a lawyer for his plea seeking senior designation.

"What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites.

"It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation. Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me. It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I too see them as the pillars of a developed India," the chief justice said about his remarks.  -- PTI

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