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ASI allows Hindus unrestricted access to Bhojshala

Sat, 16 May 2026
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A day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court held that the Bhojshala complex was a Saraswati temple, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday issued orders granting the Hindu community an unrestricted access to the place for worship, an official said.

The HC on Friday also quashed the ASI's April 7, 2003 order which had allowed Muslims to offer Friday prayers at the complex in Dhar district.

As Bhojshala was a Centre of learning and research of Sanskrit language, grammar and literature besides being a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), the Hindu community shall have an unrestricted access 'in connection with the ancient practice of learning and worship of Goddess Saraswati', said the ASI official.  -- PTI

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