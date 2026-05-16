21-year-old mobbed, killed by rival group in central Delhi

16:21

The Delhi Police has arrested a man and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old youth in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, an official said on Saturday.



The arrestee has been identified as Virat alias Gattu (22), a resident of Baljeet Nagar, police said.



According to police, a PCR call was received at Anand Parbat police station on Thursday regarding an assault involving a group of youths near Ramjas Park in Baljeet Nagar.



The caller said three youths passing through the area were intercepted and assaulted by around 10 unidentified persons, and one of them was forcibly taken away following the attack.



Reaching the spot, police found an unidentified man lying unconscious near the boundary wall of Ramjas Park, adjacent to a garbage dump in a forested area.



"The victim had visible injuries on the left side of his chest and head and was declared dead after he was rushed to a nearby hospital," a senior officer said.



Police later established the identity of the deceased through a SIM card recovered from a mobile phone found at the scene. A case was registered and investigation was initiated.



During investigation, police recorded the statement of one of the deceased's friends, who said seven people attacked them over a past dispute. He told police that the assailants dragged the deceased inside the forest and attacked him with a knife and bricks, while he and another associate managed to flee.



A team was formed to trace the accused. Using technical surveillance and local intelligence, police apprehended Virat near Ramjas Park. At his instance, a knife used in the crime was recovered from a nearby forest stretch, police said.



During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the murder was carried out to avenge an earlier assault on their friend by the deceased and his associates two days before the incident, police said, adding that a juvenile has also been detained in connection with the killing.



Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining accused involved in the case, he added. -- PTI