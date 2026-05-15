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Xi very tall, can be cast in Hollywood: Trump

Fri, 15 May 2026
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Donald Trump showered praise on Chinese President Xi Jinping, describing him as someone who looks perfectly suited to lead China and saying he appeared "straight out of central casting."

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview aired Thursday night, Trump said, "If you went to Hollywood and looked for a leader of China to play the role in a movie, he's central casting. You couldn't find a guy like him."

Trump also commented on Xi's appearance, saying the Chinese leader was "very tall, especially for this country," adding that Hollywood would struggle to find an actor capable of portraying the role as convincingly.

The expression "straight out of Central Casting" refers to the Hollywood agency founded in 1925 that supplied film and television extras, and is commonly used to describe someone who perfectly fits a particular image or role.

Trump has previously used the same phrase to describe others, including US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and former Federal Reserve nominee Kevin Warsh. -- Agencies

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