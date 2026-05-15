Will use existing car, avoid luxury: Kerala CM-designate Satheesan

22:36

Kerala Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan on Friday said that the government should avoid unnecessary luxury and follow simple practices, especially at a time of financial strain.



He said he will continue using his existing official car instead of opting for a new one, adding that public money should be used carefully and responsibly.



Speaking to the reporters, Satheesan said, "If a decision is made to buy a new car, it would send the wrong message to the administration. At a time when the financial situation is worsening, we must reduce luxuries as much as possible and create certain models. I will use the existing car."



He also directed the police to avoid causing inconvenience to the public during his travel and to keep vehicle escorts to a minimum, stressing that leaders should set an example through simple living.



"I have instructed the police not to trouble people as much as possible on the way. I have also said that only fewer than a countable number of vehicles should be allowed. If we show extravagance, those below will also do the same. Keralam's treasury does not have the capacity for that," he further said. -- ANI

