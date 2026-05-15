Want to be the next James Bond? Amazon MGM is on the lookout

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Daniel Craig as James Bond in Skyfall

The search for the next James Bond is officially underway, with Amazon MGM Studios auditioning actors to fill the role of Ian Fleming's iconic British secret agent 007.



According to Variety, the studio has hired acclaimed casting director Nina Gold to find a successor to Daniel Craig. The new actor will headline one of global cinema's most enduring franchises with a screen history stretching back to 1962.



"The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right," Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement to the outlet.



Gold, one of Hollywood's most sought-after casting directors, is best known for her work on HBO's "Game of Thrones", Netflix's "The Crown" and five films in the Star Wars franchise.



She has also done casting for critically-acclaimed films "Les Miserables", "The Martian" and "Conclave", and received an Oscar nomination for her work on "Hamnet," in 2025, the first year the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences introduced an award for casting.



The film's creative team is already in place. -- PTI