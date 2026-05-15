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Very small rise in fuel price: IOCL

Fri, 15 May 2026
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Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) refineries are currently operating at more than 100 per cent capacity to ensure there is no shortage of fuel at retail outlets following a marginal rise in domestic petrol and diesel prices.

Speaking about the hike in fuel prices, Arvind Kumar, Director (Refineries), IOCL, told ANI that amid global pressures, "it is a very small rise."

"It's a very small rise, and you know a lot of pressure is there. But I can tell you that Indian Oils Group companies, 10 refineries are working round the clock and more than 100 % capacity so that there will be no crisis, no dry out at any of our retail outlets....let us come together to save fuel and in this emergency time and this critical time," Kumar said.

Centre hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each across the country on Friday. In the national capital, petrol prices rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre. -- ANI

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