Suvendu aide murder: CBI questions accused Raj Singh's family

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The seized vehicle belonging to the alleged suspect in the murder of Chandranath Routh./ANI Video Grab

A CBI team on Friday questioned the family members of Raj Singh, accused of murdering Chandranath Rath, the aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, a police officer said.



Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh told PTI that a CBI team arrived in Ballia on Thursday and questioned the brother and mother of the arrested Raj Singh at the police station on Friday.



Raj Singh's sister, Deep Shikha Singh, told PTI that the team seized several documents and CCTV footage of a clothing showroom where her brother worked.



Deep Shikha has demanded security for her brother and added that the family trusts the CBI to carry out its duties impartially.



Raj Singh's mother, Jamwanti, said the family members are fully cooperating with the CBI and that they have also provided CCTV footage of their house.



The team also questioned the showroom's owners and Raj Singh's friends, and others associated with the case.



Meanwhile, Harivansh Singh, advocate of Raj Singh, told reporters that the CBI will solve the case. -- PTI