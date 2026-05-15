Suvendu Adhikari resigns from Nandigram seat

15:43

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday resigned from the Nandigram Assembly seat, choosing to retain Bhabanipur constituency.



Adhikari submitted his resignation to Speaker Rathindra Bose within the mandatory 14-day period prescribed under Assembly rules, sources said.



The BJP leader contested from both Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district and Bhabanipur in south Kolkata in the recently concluded assembly elections.



He won Nandigram by defeating Trinamool Congress candidate Pabitra Kar by 9,665 votes.



In Bhabanipur, he beat TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee by a margin of 15,105 votes. PTI