Stock markets rise in early deals as IT stocks rally

10:21

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Friday, supported by buying in IT stocks and firm trends in the US markets.



The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 451.46 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 75,850.18 in morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 143.25 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 23,832.85.



Among the major gainers from the Sensex pack were Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti Suzuki India. -- PTI



On the other hand, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Eternal, Bharat Electronics Ltd, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent and Asian Paints were the laggards.