Sikkim: Army rescues tourists stranded on Nathu La route after landslide

23:58

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The landslide struck the Nathula-Thegu stretch, leaving tourists stranded for nearly six hours amid severe weather conditions and difficult high-altitude terrain, they said.





The tourists were returning from Nathu La and the Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial Temple when the landslide blocked the strategic road, they added.





Responding swiftly, Army personnel launched relief and rescue operations in the affected area despite sub-zero winds, slippery roads and continuous adverse weather, officials said. -- PTI

The Indian Army on Friday rescued several tourists stranded along the Nathula-Thegu stretch in Sikkim after a landslide blocked the road, officials said.