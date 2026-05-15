Siddaramaiah invited to Kerala CM-designate Satheesan's swearing-in

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Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Kerala Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan on Friday invited Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to attend his swearing-in ceremony.



"V D Satheesan will be sworn in as the CM of Kerala at 10 am on Monday (May 18). Satheesan has invited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to attend the swearing-in ceremony," Siddaramaiah's office said in a release.



"Siddaramaiah congratulated Satheesan, who extended the invitation over the phone, and wished him well," it said.



Satheesan on Thursday emerged victorious in a three-way contest for the coveted CM's post in Kerala, ending days of suspense over the top post after the party-led UDF swept the April 9 assembly elections.



AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala were the other two contenders for the CM's post.



The Congress-led UDF secured a more-than-two-thirds majority in the Kerala Assembly elections, but the party was unable to decide on its chief ministerial candidate amid lobbying by different camps and protests by workers at the grassroots level. -- PTI