HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC to hear cases via video conferencing on 2 days a week

Fri, 15 May 2026
Share:
17:34
image
The Supreme Court on Friday decided to hear cases exclusively through video conference on Mondays and Fridays, and judges "unanimously resolved" to encourage car-pooling arrangements amongst themselves in order to ensure optimum fuel utilisation.

The move came following a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on cutting down avoidable expenditure due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

"Matters listed on miscellaneous days (i.e. on Mondays, Fridays, or such other days as declared to be miscellaneous), and matters listed during the Court's partial working days, shall be heard by video-conferencing only.

"The Registry shall ensure that links for the video-conferencing are sent in a timely manner, stable video-conferencing facilities are maintained and timely technical assistance facilities are extended so as to avoid any inconvenience to the Hon'ble Court," a circular issued said.

The communication from the apex court also said that till further orders, up to 50 per cent of staff in each branch or section of the registry are permitted to work from home (WFH) for up to two days every week, provided that the remaining staff remain available in the office to ensure uninterrupted functioning. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

HC declares disputed Bhojshala site as Saraswati temple
HC declares disputed Bhojshala site as Saraswati temple

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has declared the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar to be a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, suggesting the Muslim community seek land elsewhere for a mosque.

LIVE! Mediation process by Pakistan not failed yet: Araghchi
LIVE! Mediation process by Pakistan not failed yet: Araghchi

In UAE, Modi offers help to end West Asia crisis
In UAE, Modi offers help to end West Asia crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered India's support to bring peace to West Asia during talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Both countries signed agreements to strengthen strategic collaborations in energy...

Unemployed youth like cockroaches, become activists: CJI
Unemployed youth like cockroaches, become activists: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant likened some unemployed youngsters to cockroaches, saying they become media, social media, and RTI activists and attack the system. The comments were made while hearing a petition from a lawyer...

Southwest monsoon expected to arrive in Kerala on May 26
Southwest monsoon expected to arrive in Kerala on May 26

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an early onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala, expected around May 26. This marks the beginning of the crucial rainy season for India.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO