RPG on PM's call: WFH, cleaner mobility

09:02

Among the key steps announced, RPG Group has asked employees who can work remotely to continue working from home wherever possible to reduce petrol and diesel consumption.





The group has a presence across sectors such as tyre, infrastructure, information technology, pharmaceutical, and energy.

The work-from-home arrangement is not entirely new for the group.





RPG had retained parts of its remote-working policy introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic and had not fully transitioned back to office-based operations even after restrictions were lifted. Some of the measures suggested by the PM were already being followed internally before the latest advisory linked to the West Asia conflict.

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka said the conglomerate has implemented several austerity and resource-conservation measures proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the ongoing West Asia crisis, including wider adoption of work from home, restrictions on travel, and a faster shift towards electric mobility.In a post on social media platform X, Goenka said the group had responded to the PM's call for responsible resource allocation and expressed hope that other corporates would adopt similar measures amid concerns over fuel supplies, inflationary pressures, and rising geopolitical uncertainty.Goenka also said domestic and international travel across group companies would now be restricted to an 'absolute minimum'. Intercity conferences and physical meetings are being reduced, while employees have been asked to maximise the use of virtual collaboration platforms for internal reviews, interviews, and routine discussions.The group has also accelerated its transition towards cleaner mobility. Goenka said RPG companies would only own or lease electric or hybrid vehicles going forward, while pending transitions to such fleet would be expedited. Employees have also been encouraged to carpool or use public transport systems such as buses, railways, and Metro services wherever feasible.The PM recently urged citizens and businesses to adopt energy-saving and resource-conservation practices, including reducing fuel consumption, minimising unnecessary travel, and lowering dependence on imported resources, against the backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia and concerns around global crude oil markets.Goenka described the measures as important not only for supporting the national agenda, but also for strengthening the group's culture of agility, responsibility, and cost-consciousness.-- Anjali Singh,