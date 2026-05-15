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Renowned psychiatrist Dr Anand Nadkarni dies at 67

Fri, 15 May 2026
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Well-known psychiatrist, author and social activist Dr Anand Nadkarni died after a prolonged illness on Friday morning, sources from the Thane-based Institute for Psychological Health (IPH), which he founded, said. He was 67.

Dr Nadkarni was admitted to a Mumbai hospital, they added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde mourned his death, calling him a multifaceted figure.

Born in Maharashtra's Jalgon district, he was known for bridging the gap between clinical medicine and social welfare. In 1990, he established the non-profit IPH in Thane, which now houses over 70 mental health professionals.

He was also a founder and trustee of the Pune-based Muktangan Rehabilitation Center, the sources said.

Dr Nadkarni authored 17 books in Marathi, some of which have been translated into English and Braille. The Maharashtra education board has included his writings in the 9th-standard Marathi textbook, they said.

He had also served as a consultant for the National Award-winning film "Devrai" and the state award-winning "Kadachit", IPH said.

"Dr Nadkarni was a person who took the concept of mental health to every conceivable social strata. From sessions on Hindu philosophy and history to composing inspiring albums for students, his multidisciplinary approach was unparalleled," a colleague said.

He is survived by his family, including his wife and son. His funeral will be held in Thane in the afternoon, IPH said.

Deputy CM Shinde said the news of Nadkarni's passing was "extremely shocking". -- PTI

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