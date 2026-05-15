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Punjab: Former IAS Swaran Singh joins AAP

Fri, 15 May 2026
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Former IAS officer Dr Swaran Singh on Friday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Singh said that he has joined the AAP inspired by the party's policies and the pro-people work of the Punjab government.

Punjab Minister and AAP Punjab state president Aman Arora inducted him into the party and welcomed him by honouring him with a 'siropa' (robe of honour).

According to a party statement, Singh has rendered outstanding services while holding several important and administrative positions in the Punjab government.

Along with having long and valuable experience in the administrative field, he also holds significant influence in the social and political spheres.

Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Faridkot seat as an independent candidate.

On this occasion, Arora said that the joining of an educated and experienced administrative officer like Singh will further strengthen the AAP in Punjab, especially in the Malwa region. -- PTI

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