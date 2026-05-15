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PM thanks UAE for 'taking care of Indian community'

Fri, 15 May 2026
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14:01
The PM with the President of the UAE
The PM with the President of the UAE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reaffirmed India's strong support for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the talks with the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressing that New Delhi stands "shoulder-to-shoulder" with Abu Dhabi amid growing regional instability in West Asia.

Addressing the UAE leadership during the meeting, PM Modi described the UAE as his "second home" and thanked the Emirati side for the warm reception extended to him.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude for this warm welcome. And as you said, I have come to my second home," PM Modi said, adding that the escort provided by UAE Air Force aircraft during his arrival was "a matter of pride for the people of India."

The Prime Minister also thanked the UAE leadership for expressing condolences over the recent natural disaster in Uttar Pradesh and said he had been personally eager to meet the UAE president. "We strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE. The way the UAE has been targeted is unacceptable in any way," PM Modi stated during the talks.

Praising the UAE leadership's handling of the situation, PM Modi said, "In these difficult circumstances, the restraint, courage, and wisdom you have shown are highly commendable."

He also welcomed efforts under the UAE leadership to maintain "national unity, security, and regional integrity."

PM Modi expressed appreciation to the UAE government and the royal family for supporting the Indian community living in the Gulf nation during difficult times.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the UAE government and especially the Royal Family for their concern and care for the Indian community living in the UAE during these difficult times, treating them like members of their own family," he said.

Referring to the broader regional situation, PM Modi said the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia was being felt globally and reiterated India's support for diplomacy and dialogue.

"India has always prioritized dialogue and diplomacy for solving problems," he said, while emphasizing that keeping the Strait of Hormuz "free, open, and safe" remained a top priority. -- ANI

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